AIADMK hold protests in Tamil Nadu against new tax rates

CHENNAI/TIRUCHY/KARUR/ARIYALUR/PERAMBALUR/NAGAPATTINAM: The AIADMK held protests across the State on Tuesday, condemning the hike in property taxes. Party coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami took part in demonstrations in Chennai and Tiruchy respectively.

Speaking at Valluvar Kottam in the State capital, Panneerselvam said that when the previous AIADMK government proposed a hike in property tax, the then Leader of Opposition MK Stalin demanded that it be rolled back.

The AIADMK government rolled back the hike in 2019, and said the amount people paid as property tax would be adjusted against their future dues. "Now, the DMK is showing its double standard. If the DMK government doesn't roll back the hike in property tax immediately, people will protest across the State," Panneerselvam added.

Meanwhile in Tiruchy, Palaniswami said, "The DMK has gone back on its promise that property taxes wouldn’t be increased. People are still recovering from pandemic-induced losses, and the government is increasing the burden on them. The hike in property tax should be rolled back."

The former chief minister added that the DMK government is putting an end to welfare schemes introduced by the previous AIADMK government.

In Karur, AIADMK cadre led by former minister and AIADMK's district secretary MR Vijayabaskar staged a protest near the Manohara corner roundabout, while in Thanjavur, party cadre protested in front of Panagal buildings.

AIADMK cadre also staged a protest near the Ariyalur bus stand. In Perambalur, a protest was held near the old bus stand. In Nagapattinam, AIADMK’s district secretary and Vedaranyam MLA OS Manian led a protest at Avuri Thidal.