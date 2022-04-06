STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Chithirai Festival: Elaborate plans in place, policemen on their toes

For the celestial wedding which falls on April 14, the police have also made arrangements for vehicle parking.

Published: 06th April 2022 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

Devotees witnessing the procession at Meenakshi Sundereswar temple

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The city and rural police have made elaborate arrangements for the upcoming events of the Chithirai festival -- the car festival, the celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareshwarar, and the Kallazhagar's procession and entering into the Vaigai -- as thousands are expected to throng the premises in the coming days.

A team of 100 policemen will be deployed to move along the procession of God Sundareshwarar, Goddess Meenakshi, and Priyavidai across the streets during the festival. Additionally, police personnel from the respective station limits would be present along the route.

For the celestial wedding which falls on April 14, the police have also made arrangements for vehicle parking. On the day, only VIPs and donors would be allowed entry into the temple through the west gate entrance. While devotees seeking free darshan would be allowed through the south gate entrance, the north gate entrance would be reserved for ticket buyers. A total of 6,000 persons would be allowed inside for the ticket darshan on the day, added the police.

As pickpocketing and snatching could be prevalent during the procession and the car festival, special teams including personnel in mufti have been formed to monitor the movements of suspects and prevent such incidents. "We will be using drone cameras for the purpose during the car festival, and the Kallazhagar's entry event," said sources. This apart, 23 watchtowers, 14 'may I help you' booths, patrols in two-wheelers and four-wheelers would also be on duty.

Both the city and district police would be giving live locations of the Azhagar's movements from April 14. District police would provide the link through its already available mobile application: Kavalan SOS, whereas the city police would also be launching a mobile application. In the new application, additional details like parking spots and emergency helplines would also be made available. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Meenakshi and Sundareshwarar Chithirai festival Kallazhagar's procession
India Matters
India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti at a UNSC meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo | AP)
Despite condemning Bucha massacre, India may abstain at 10th UN session on Ukraine war
Sunakar and his relative carrying the body of his daughter from the hospital | Express
Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp