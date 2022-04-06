Chithirai Festival: Elaborate plans in place, policemen on their toes

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The city and rural police have made elaborate arrangements for the upcoming events of the Chithirai festival -- the car festival, the celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareshwarar, and the Kallazhagar's procession and entering into the Vaigai -- as thousands are expected to throng the premises in the coming days.

A team of 100 policemen will be deployed to move along the procession of God Sundareshwarar, Goddess Meenakshi, and Priyavidai across the streets during the festival. Additionally, police personnel from the respective station limits would be present along the route.

For the celestial wedding which falls on April 14, the police have also made arrangements for vehicle parking. On the day, only VIPs and donors would be allowed entry into the temple through the west gate entrance. While devotees seeking free darshan would be allowed through the south gate entrance, the north gate entrance would be reserved for ticket buyers. A total of 6,000 persons would be allowed inside for the ticket darshan on the day, added the police.

As pickpocketing and snatching could be prevalent during the procession and the car festival, special teams including personnel in mufti have been formed to monitor the movements of suspects and prevent such incidents. "We will be using drone cameras for the purpose during the car festival, and the Kallazhagar's entry event," said sources. This apart, 23 watchtowers, 14 'may I help you' booths, patrols in two-wheelers and four-wheelers would also be on duty.

Both the city and district police would be giving live locations of the Azhagar's movements from April 14. District police would provide the link through its already available mobile application: Kavalan SOS, whereas the city police would also be launching a mobile application. In the new application, additional details like parking spots and emergency helplines would also be made available.