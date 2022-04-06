Headmaster booked for forcing Class III student from Scheduled Caste to clean toilet in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The headmaster (HM) and assistant headmaster of Semmedu government primary school were booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 for allegedly forcing a Class III student to clean toilet.

According to police, the incident took place on March 29. The eight-year-old boy allegedly did not flush the toilet due to unavailability of water. On seeing the toilet, a woman staff in the school reported to school headmaster R Jayanthi.

Following that, HM Jayanthi and Assistant HM Thangamariammal allegedly took the boy from his classroom and forced him to clean the toilet after fetching water from the school premise. After reaching home, he told his mother about the incident.

The next day, the boy's mother went to the school and questioned the HM for forcing the student to clean the toilet. There, the HM allegedly reprimanded the mother and called her with caste-based slurs, she made a complaint with Alandurai Police station on March 31.

Based on the complaint, Perur DSP V Thirumal investigated the matter.