Kanniyakumari's Crime branch DSP arrested on bribery charge

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: Kanniyakumari District Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) sleuths arrested Crime Branch Deputy Superintendent of Police K Thangavelu from the SP office premises in Nagercoil on Tuesday. He allegedly sought Rs 10 lakh bribe from a complainant.

Vigilance sources said Sivaguru Kuttralam from Punnai Nagar in Nagercoil recently approached the Crime Branch office in Nagercoil to lodge a complaint over a land dispute. "During then, DSP Thangavelu sought a Rs 10 lakh bribe from Sivaguru to settle the matter. Following negotiations, Thangavelu agreed to take up the matter for just Rs 5 lakh," they added.

Based on a complaint from Sivaguru, DVAC sleuths hatched a plan to nab the DSP red-handed. On Tuesday evening, when the complainant reportedly gave Rs 5 lakh to Thangavelu, the vigilance officers led by DSP Peter Paul Durai barged into the room and arrested him. Further investigation is on.

Sivaguru's initial complaint pertained to two persons allegedly not returning the money he had given them to buy a parcel of land. "They neither bought the land or returned the money back to me," he said.