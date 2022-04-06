Madras HC stays single judge's order to close TASMAC bars

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The First Bench of the Madras High Court headed by Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari on Tuesday stayed a single judge's order for closing down bars attached to TASMAC retail outlets in the State. The interim stay was granted on an appeal by TASMAC.

The order of interim stay, however, will not restrain the appellants/TASMAC, if they want to bring an amendment to the relevant act or set of rules, if so required, the bench said.

Appearing for TASMAC, Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram, assisted by government counsel K Sathish Kumar, submitted that the single judge gave certain directions going beyond the scope of the writ petition after making observations regarding the running of bars attached to Tasmac shops.

He said the writ petition challenged the notification of TASMAC for tenders to grant permission to collect empty bottles and sell edibles in bars attached to TASMAC retail outlets. It did not challenge running of bars by TASMAC but sought extension of time given through the tenders.

The single judge, in his order dated December 14, 2021, observed that TASMAC cannot run bars as it is barred from doing so by sections of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act. He also directed the State government to close all the bars within six months.