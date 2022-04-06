Madurai sexual harassment case: No advance bail to school headmaster
The prosecution said the petitioner, who is the headmaster of a government-aided middle school, has been inflicting mental and sexual harassment on two teachers, deputed to the school.
Published: 06th April 2022 04:59 AM | Last Updated: 06th April 2022 04:59 AM | A+A A-
MADURAI: The Madurai Bench on Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail petition filed by a school headmaster, who was booked by Madurai police on charges of sexually harassing school teachers. The prosecution said the petitioner, who is the headmaster of a government-aided middle school, has been inflicting mental and sexual harassment on two teachers, deputed to the school.
The teachers raised a complaint with education department and moved to a different school. The issue was previously discussed in an order passed by the bench while rejecting a plea by the headmaster against the cancellation of the deputation of the two teachers.