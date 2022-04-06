Tamil Nadu government forms committee to devise education policy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday appointed a high-level committee of educationists and experts to formulate a distinct State Education Policy (SEP) for the state keeping in focus the historical legacy, present situation and future aspirations of the State. The committee, headed by retired judge of Madras High Court D Murugesan, has been requested to devise the SEP within a year.

Retired professor and former Saveetha University vice-chancellor L Jawaharnesan, retired professor R Ramanujam from The Institute of Mathematical Sciences, retired professor Sultan Ismail, member of the State Planning Commission, professor Rama Sreenivasan, member of State Planning Commission, Dr Aruna Ratnam, former education expert with UNICEF, writer S Ramakrishnan, Chess Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, Carnatic vocalist TM Krishna, educationists S Madasamy and Thulasidas, R Balu, headmaster, panchayat union middle school, Kichankuppam in Nagapattinam district and Jayasree Damodaran of Agaram Trust are the members of the committee.

"Many education policies have been devised and implemented in the past to improve the knowledge of the younger generation. Since the scientific age is growing every second, there are many innovations in education. So, the science of today becomes old tomorrow. There is a need for devising new educational plans," said a press release.

However, the move has evoked mixed reactions from academicians and educationists. "Finally the committee has been formed to formulate the SEP and we welcome it. The committee should come out with a holistic policy, which is the need of the hour. The Centre is aggressively implementing NEP through AICTE and UGC, so we must work on SEP on a war-footing," said Prince Gajendra Babu, General Secretary, State Platform for Common School System.

'Academic must head SEP panel'

However, former Anna University vice-chancellor E Balagurusamy said the committee is not well-constituted. "I genuinely feel a committee formed to frame the SEP should be headed by a leading academician. This panel is headed by a judge," said Balagurusamy.

Career consultant Jayaprakash Gandhi agreed. "To formulate the best SEP, which can make the future of our students better, we need to have an understanding about the market needs. Technical experts and people from the industry side should have been included in the committee," said Gandhi.

Others, however, said the committee appeared to represent all sections of society. "From a school teacher to an artist to a sportsperson, people from different sections have been included. It is also welcome that the panel has been given one year to formulate the policy. This will ensure they are not working under pressure," said a vice-chancellor of a university, seeking anonymity.