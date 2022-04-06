STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thoothukudi NCC officer strikes gold in training course

The officer had to undergo training, and appear for tests on the NCC syllabus, firing, drill, yoga, instructional ability, and map reading, among other activities.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: National Cadet Corps (NCC) officer Virgin Lolitta Fernando from Holy Cross Anglo Indian School has bagged the gold medal for successfully completing a 30-day refresher cum pro-course held at the Officers Training Academy in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior. The course was conducted between March 1 and 30, under the aegis of the Ministry of Defence.

The officer had to undergo training, and appear for tests on the NCC syllabus, firing, drill, yoga, instructional ability, and map reading, among other activities. Of the 112 NCC officers, including 15 from Tamil Nadu, who took part in the course, 13 completed the programme with A grade. Lolitta had excelled in the training session and came first in the order of merit. Commandant Officers Training Academy, Gwalior Brigadier VM Sharma awarded the gold medal to her during the valedictory function in Madhya Pradesh.

Lolitta teaches English at Holy Cross Anglo Indian School. It may also be noted that she had secured the first position in the pre-commission training in 2009 and the refresher-cum-promotion course in 2017.

