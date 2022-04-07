STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
19,000 litre of bad milk distributed in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district, 10 Aavin staff face probe

The contract of a truck, engaged for distributing milk, was also cancelled after it was found smuggling milk from a dairy unit in Madurai.

Published: 07th April 2022 07:14 AM

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Aavin and dairy development department officials are on their toes after a probe was ordered against three officials and seven workers over allegations of 19,000 litre of spoiled milk being distributed in Krishnagiri last week.

The contract of a truck, engaged for distributing milk, was also cancelled after it was found smuggling milk from a dairy unit in Madurai.

Milk and Dairy Development Minister SA Nasar, during a review meeting on Tuesday, warned those involved in malpractices of severe action and directed officials to conduct regular inspections at dairies across Tamil Nadu. "Officials should initiate safety measures at Sholinganallur and Ambattur dairies. Effort to improve milk sales is facing trouble because of the mistakes of a few," the minister said. 

On March 27, officials at Krishnagiri Cooperative Milk Producers Union were flooded with complaints of spoiled milk from retail outlets. Inquiries showed 18,973 litres of standardised milk (green) distributed to Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Hosur, Pochampalli and Kaveripattinam were spoiled.

The general manager of Krishnagiri Cooperative Milk Producers Union issued a memo to manager (engineering), deputy manager (quality control), technician and seven senior factory assistants seeking explanation.  

"A committee is constituted to probe the incident. Measures will be taken to prevent such incidents. Explanation is sought from the staff," an official said.

Truck caught smuggling Aavin milk sachets, officials deny pilferage plaint

Of the 79,125 litres of milk procured by the union every day, 45,000 litres were being sent to Chennai, 25,000 litres used locally by the union, and 6,000 litres were being distributed across Dharmapuri district.

While a section of workers claimed ignorance and alleged possible pilferage of milk during transportation, officials rejected such possibilities and promised to initiate departmental action against errant staff.

Similarly, a few days ago, a truck was caught smuggling milk sachets from Madurai diary plant. After an alert from Aavin officials, police intercepted the vehicle and recovered the milk. Though the milk distribution contract was cancelled, officials denied complaints of pilferage.

