STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Call on Central Water Commission's affidavit after meet with CM: Tamil Nadu minister Duraimurugan

Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan informed the Assembly on Wednesday while replying to the debate on grants for the department.

Published: 07th April 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

DMK leader Duraimurugan

Water resources minister Duraimurugan (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A decision on the Central Water Commission's (CWC) suggestion to appoint technical experts to the supervisory committee for Mullaiperiyar dam will be taken after consulting the chief minister and senior counsels, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan informed the Assembly on Wednesday while replying to the debate on grants for the department.

"The CWC submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court on April 5, saying the chief secretaries of both States may be requested to nominate technical experts to participate in meetings held by the supervisory committee," the minister said during his speech.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Duraimurugan Central Water Commission Mullaiperiyar dam
India Matters
Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)
Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh among Congress top minds to bid goodbye to Rajya Sabha
Representational image (File Photo | Express)
Lemons at Rs 190 per kg in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati and Nellore bring tears to consumers
Illus; Express
Kerala techies in grip of lifestyle diseases
For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)
Cheaper fuel in Karnataka drives fuel stations in Kerala's Kasaragod to the brink

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp