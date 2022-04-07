Call on Central Water Commission's affidavit after meet with CM: Tamil Nadu minister Duraimurugan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A decision on the Central Water Commission's (CWC) suggestion to appoint technical experts to the supervisory committee for Mullaiperiyar dam will be taken after consulting the chief minister and senior counsels, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan informed the Assembly on Wednesday while replying to the debate on grants for the department.

"The CWC submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court on April 5, saying the chief secretaries of both States may be requested to nominate technical experts to participate in meetings held by the supervisory committee," the minister said during his speech.