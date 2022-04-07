CM MK Stalin will interact with 1 lakh farmers: Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After holding a review meeting at the TANGEDCO office in the city, Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji told mediapersons that Chief Minister MK Stalin would interact with one lakh farmers through video conference on April 16.

The minister added that the CM had announced on September 21 last year that the State government would provide free power connections to one lakh farmers for agrarian activities. Within six months, TANGEDCO had achieved the milestone of providing the one lakh power connections.

Through this, the power utility has created history. To celebrate the achivement, the CM will talk with one lakh farmers through video conference from TANGEDCO office, the minister said.

He also added that, while 15,553 Million Units (MU) of power was generated by State-owned thermal power stations during 2020-21, they generated 20,391 MUs in the previous financial year 2021-2022 - an increase of 31%.

"Despite the coal shortage, we generated more power and managed the high demand of 17,196 MW on March 29 last month. We expect the power demand to increase to 18,000 MW a day, but will be able to deal with the situation," Senthil Balaji assured.

He also said TANGEDCO would launch a mobile application for lodging complaints as early as possible.