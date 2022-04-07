STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Consider plea against building crematorium near temple: High Court

Aruvam Soodiya Vinayagar temple is an ancient stone temple constructed during the Pandya dynasty with beautiful sculptures.

Published: 07th April 2022 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 09:00 AM

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Commissioner of Sankarankovil municipality to consider a representation made by a petitioner against the construction of a crematorium near a 'century-old' Vinayagar temple in Sankarankovil. Justice Abdul Quddhose, who heard the plea, directed the Commissioner to take a decision within six months.

According to the litigant M Nagarajan of Tenkasi, the temple — Aruvam Soodiya Vinayagar temple -- is an ancient stone temple constructed during the Pandya dynasty with beautiful sculptures. The temple has archaeological importance and should be declared a protected monument, he further said, adding that it is also surrounded by around 200 acres of wetlands used for paddy cultivation.

However, the municipality authorities are planning to construct an electric crematorium near the temple, he said. Stating that it would affect the sentiments of the devotees and cause difficulties for vehicle movement, Nagarajan sought a direction against the same.

TAGS
Aruvam Soodiya Vinayagar temple Madurai Bench of Madras High Court crematorium
Comments

