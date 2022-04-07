STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man gets 10-year life term for raping mentally ill woman

Based on the mother's complaint, a case was registered at Thilagar Thidal Police station on March 13, 2013.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Mahila Court on Wednesday sentenced a 34-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 30-year-old woman of unsound mind in Madurai in March 2013.

Special Public Prosecutor C Latha Shanthi told TNIE that on the day of the incident, Balamurugan (34) of Nanguneri in Tirunelveli, who was working at a restaurant in Madurai, met an old woman and her daughter (30), who was of unsound mind, at the railway station during the night hours. Identifying from their conversation that they also belonged to Tirunelveli, Balamurugan spoke to them and came to know that they were waiting for the morning train after the victim's psychological treatment in Madurai.

"After the victim's mother slept, Balamurugan took the victim to a secluded place in an auto under the pretext of buying food and sexually assaulted her, and dropped her back at the railway station. The mother found out about the incident after boarding the train as the victim was bleeding from her private parts due to injuries, which later required seven stitches," Shanthi said.

On Wednesday, Mahila Court Additional District and Sessions Judge S Kirubakaran Mathuram found Balamurugan guilty and sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment, and slapped a penalty of Rs 20,000.

