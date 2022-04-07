Poultry waste flows through PAP canal, hazardous to public health

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: People living in villages close to the PAP canal allege poultry farms in Palladam and Pongalur are dumping chicken waste and dead chicken in the water body.

Speaking to TNIE, PAP Vellakoil Branch Water Conservation Association (Kangayam-Vellakoil) President P Velusamy said, "PAP canal, which is more than the 124 km-long, carries water from Thirumoorthy dam in Udumalaipet to Vellakoil across 600 villages. But for the past several months we have been getting unclean water with chicken shreds in it. Earlier, we used to find plastic bottles and covers, which we removed before letting out the water into our farmlands. I own four acres of farmland in Paramasivampalayam village in Kangayam. I am forced to remove the waste from the water and bury it in my land."

A number of villages are affected by the floating chicken and poultry waste in the PAP canal. Some of the important villages are - Rayarpalayam, Velampalayam, Manikappuram, Allalapuram, Sivanmalai, Alampadi, Pazhaiyakottai, Pappini, Veeranampalayam, Mettupalayam, and Pachapalayam.

Speaking to TNIE, Alagumalai village panchayat President R Thooyamani said, "A branch of PAP canal passes through 4 kilometres of our panchayat limit. Many women and men are avoiding bathing in the water due to the foul smell. While many farmers use large sticks to push out the waste from the river, the farmers at the dead end of the canal are the worst hit. Despite several complaints, none of the officials is taking an action on the issue."

Speaking to TNIE, Sivanmalai village panchayat President KK Duraisamy said, "Being at the end of the PAP canal, we used to receive less water on many occasions. But the floating poultry waste is adding to our misery. Many farmers are very upset, as their complaints are not taken seriously by local officials. As the water travels several kilometres from Thirumoorthy dam, we are at the receiving end of the mess. Strict action needs to be taken against the offenders and poultry farms in Palladam."

Meanwhile, Palladam Broiler Coordination Committee - secretary K Chinnaswami said, "We are aware of the fact that poultry waste could be a biohazard for the public. As a result, large poultry farms which have big spaces have started safe disposal practices. But small poultry farms do not stick to these procedures. We have routinely advised them about the seriousness of the issue, but they aren't listening to us. I personally believe strict action should be taken against small poultry farms which violate and dump poultry waste."

An official from the District Administration said, "We have received complaints from the farmers and villagers about the issue. We will be forming local units to check and fine the violators. Strict action will be taken against them."