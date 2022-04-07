Tamil Nadu government plans Global Investors' Meet for end of 2023

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday announced that the DMK government's first Global Investors' Meet will be conducted by the end of 2023 to attract more investmentd and create jobs.

The State government has signed 130 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for investments worth Rs 68,375 crore that would provide job opportunities to 2,05,802 people since DMK came to power, he informed the Assembly.

Making a suo motu statement under Rule 110 of the House, Stalin listed the MoUs signed during his recent visit to Dubai and Abu Dhabi. "In the next phase, Tamil Nadu has already started efforts to bring in further investments by meeting investors at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Switzerland in May and at Global Offshore Wind events in Britain and USA in June and July," he said.

Speaking of his visit to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the CM said the State government had put up its pavilion at the Dubai Expo in the last week of March as big investors take part in the event in the last weeks of the Expo.

Giving a detailed account of his interactions with the UAE investors and the Tamil diaspora on bringing more investments to Tamil Nadu, Stalin said "I held talks with Mubadala investment company, ABQ and other institutions on bringing investments in energy, freight transport, infrastructure, data centres, electronics etc."

'Working group to be formed to bring in investments from UAE'

"Following this, a working group will be formed soon to bring in investments from these companies. My visit to UAE was aimed only to attract investments and to provide job opportunities to the youth," the CM said.

He added various steps taken by the DMK government in the past 10 months have given enormous confidence to new investors and, as an example of this, the foreign direct investment in Tamil Nadu has risen by 41.5 per cent during the April-December 2021 period, while Guidance Tamil Nadu won the Best Investment Promotion Agency award in Asia Oceania Region.