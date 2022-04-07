Tamilisai submits Puducherry vision plan to Modi

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundarajan on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his Delhi office and submitted a vision document for the Union Territory's development. According to a press release from Raj Nivas, after discussions on the visionary plans, Modi assured the L-G that the Central government will extend assistance for Puducherry's development and welfare schemes.

This meeting comes in the backdrop of Chief Minister N Rangasamy presenting the vote on account amid expectations of a full-fledged budget, since the central assistance for Puducherry was earmarked in the Central budget.

Delay in presenting the budget hampers the implementation of planned schemes. Since the NDA is in power both at the Centre and in Puducherry and the PM assured double-engine growth for the UT, there were expectations of more central funds and schemes.

However, with no increase in central assistance for Puducherry in the fiscal 2022-2023, there has been disappointment. Moreover, with GST compensation to end mid-year and the VAT on petrol slashed, the Puducherry government has been expecting more central funds. Rangasamy had written to the Centre to provide an additional grant of Rs 2,000 crore, for which Puducherry government is yet to get a response from Centre, government sources said.

Implementation of Central schemes which are partially funded by the Union government has also been difficult to implement, as the UT government has to earmark funds for the State‘s share. With funds in a tight position--primarily due to heavy burden of repayment of loans and interest--Puducherry government has been urging the Centre to provide 100% funding for centrally sponsored schemes in a similar way to UTs (without a legislature ). There have also been several pleas for waiving off the UT's legacy loans. (before the opening of a separate Public account of the UT in the Reserve Bank of India ) .

Puducherry which could not attract major industrial investments for several years now wants the Centre to assist the UT in the form of some special concession. This is so the UT can attract industrial investments.