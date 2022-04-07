STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

'Two leaves' symbol case: Accused-turned-witness from Thiruverkadu found dead

A 31-year-old lawyer from Thiruverkadu, who was accused in the ‘two leaves’ symbol case, allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday.

Published: 07th April 2022 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purposes only (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 31-year-old lawyer from Thiruverkadu, who was accused in the 'Two leaves' symbol case, allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday. The lawyer, Gopinath, along with AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran and two others, was summoned to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi on Friday. The case pertains to alleged bribing of Election Commission officials to allocate the ‘two leaves’ symbol to the AMMK. 

"On Wednesday, Gopinath's sister found him dead in a room opposite to his house. He had told his family about the ED summons, and went into the room saying he had work," said a police officer. The Thiruverkadu police registered a case of unnatural death and sent the body for a postmortem.

The police said Sukesh Chandrasekhar, an infamous conman, acted as an agent to TTV Dhinakaran to bribe Election Commission officials in Delhi. Dhinakaran's legal counsel Mohanraj and his junior Gopinath acted on his behalf in transferring the money, said the police.

Chandrasekhar was remanded in 2017 with TTV Dhinakaran, Gopinath, and Mohanraj. While the others were released on bail, Chandrasekhar was again arrested by the ED on Monday. Police sources said Gopinath, who was named as an accused in the chargesheet, turned a witness in the case.

The inquiry on Friday, for which he was summoned, would have been his first appearance as a witness. (Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu's health helpline 104 and Sneha’s helpline 044-24640050)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AMMK Two leaves symbol TTV Dhinakaran Gopinath
India Matters
Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)
Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh among Congress top minds to bid goodbye to Rajya Sabha
Representational image (File Photo | Express)
Lemons at Rs 190 per kg in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati and Nellore bring tears to consumers
Illus; Express
Kerala techies in grip of lifestyle diseases
For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)
Cheaper fuel in Karnataka drives fuel stations in Kerala's Kasaragod to the brink

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp