Two years on, Koothandavar temple festival resumes in Koovagam

Situated in Koovagam village  in Kallakurichi district, Koothandavar temple brings transpersons from across the country in April, during Chithirai festival's main event.

Published: 07th April 2022 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI/VILLUPURAM: After two years, Koothandavar temple Chithirai festival celebrations resumed in Koovagam near Ulundurpet on Tuesday. During the pandemic, the district administration didn't accord permission for the 18-day festival. However, as the spread of cases decreased this year, the arrangements were re-started.

Situated in Koovagam village  in Kallakurichi district, Koothandavar temple brings transpersons from across the country in April, during Chithirai festival's main event. The fete kicked off with the Parsagai Varthal and as per customs, villagers from seven villages brought porridge. They conducted a pooja at the Amman Temple, outside Koothandavar temple, and distributed the porridge to devotees. A temple source said, the main event--thirukanthirathal and thali tying for transpersons-- will take place on April 19.

The next morning, the car procession and Aravan Kalapali in Pandaladi--where transpersons--cut down the Thali will take place. The festival will end on April22 with the daramar pattabishekam event.

Miss Koovagam on April 18

The renowned Miss Koovagam event will take place on April 18, said South Indian Transgenders Federation in a press meet on Wednesday evening. Organisers K Aruna and S Subiksha said, They have been organising the Miss Koovagam and various awareness events during the Koothandavar Chithirai Festival for the past twenty years. Preliminary rounds will take place in Kalaingar Arivalayam. The final round and award ceremony will take place at the Municipality Playground near Villupuram railway junction on the same evening.

TAGS
Chithirai festival Koovagam Koothandavar temple
