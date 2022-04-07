STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Won't rule on settlement deed issues: Madras High Court

The petitions pertained to the issue of registering settlement deeds by the parties and, after a period of time, cancelling them without informing or getting consent of the settlee.

Published: 07th April 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Refusing to interfere with cancellation of settlement deeds, the Madras High Court held that people aggrieved by such cancellations should approach the jurisdictional civil courts or avail of other remedies.

Dismissing a batch of petitions challenging the acceptance of cancellation of settlement deeds done without the consent or knowledge of the settlee, Justice M Dhandapani said that the court has not entered the realm of adjudicating the legality or validity of the cancellation deed but has only decided the power of the registering authority to entertain the document for registration and its subsequent cancellation.

Therefore, it is open to the petitioners to file appropriate suit before the jurisdictional civil court or avail of any other remedy available to them under law. If such legal recourse is taken by the petitioners, the court/authority concerned shall take up the same on its own merits.

The petitions pertained to the issue of registering settlement deeds by the parties and, after a period of time, cancelling them without informing or getting consent of the settlee due to strained relationship. The petitioners contended that unilateral cancellation is against an order of the full bench of Madras High Court and it is wholly invalid.

However, the special government pleader pointed out that the registering authority are duty bound to register the cancellation deed presented before them and they cannot deny registration of the same, so long as the said documents are within the framework of the Registration Act. Denial to register the same would be nothing but a violation of their statutory duty.
 

Madras High Court Settlement deeds Settlement deeds cancellation
Comments

