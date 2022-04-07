World's tallest Muthumalai Murugan statue unveiled near Tamil Nadu's Attur

By Express News Service

SALEM: The world's tallest Murugan statue was opened for devotees after performing kumbabishekam (consecration) on Wednesday. The Muthumalai Murugan statue was constructed by a trust at Puthiragoundanpalayam near Attur.

The 146-ft statue is taller than the Pathumalai Murugan statue (140 ft height) in Malaysia. The sculptor of this statue is Thiruvarur Thiyagarajan. He had also sculpted the Malaysia Pathumalai statue in 2006. Thousands of devotees thronged the temple on Wednesday for the consecration.