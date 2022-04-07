STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
World's tallest Muthumalai Murugan statue unveiled near Tamil Nadu's Attur

The world’s tallest Murugan statue was opened for devotees after performing kumbabishekam (consecration) on Wednesday.

Published: 07th April 2022 06:16 AM

Kumbabishekam performed for world tallest Lord Murugan Statue in Salem district

Kumbabishekam performed for world tallest Lord Murugan Statue in Salem district. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

SALEM:  The world's tallest Murugan statue was opened for devotees after performing kumbabishekam (consecration) on Wednesday. The Muthumalai Murugan statue was constructed by a trust at Puthiragoundanpalayam near Attur.

The 146-ft statue is taller than the Pathumalai Murugan statue (140 ft height) in Malaysia. The sculptor of this statue is Thiruvarur Thiyagarajan. He had also sculpted the Malaysia Pathumalai statue in 2006. Thousands of devotees thronged the temple on Wednesday for the consecration.

