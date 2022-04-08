STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1998 Coimbatore blasts: Tamil Nadu CB-CID forms three special teams to nab two fugitives

Crime Branch -CID (Special Investigation Division - SID) has formed three special teams to trace two persons wanted in connection with the 1998 serial bomb blast case.

Published: 08th April 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu CB-CID's Special Investigation Division (SID) has formed three special teams to trace two persons wanted in connection with the 1998 serial bomb blast case. Mujibur Rahman and Tailor Raja are absconding for the last 24 years, according to police.

A Sadiq Raja alias Tailor Raja, of Bilal colony in South Ukkadam and B Mujibur Rahman alias Mujibur of Oppanakara Street, were members of Al-Umma.  On Monday, the special teams were reconstituted to expedite investigation. 

Comments

