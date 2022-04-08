After a hot chase for 50 km, cops nab kidnappers in Thoothukudi

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Following a cinematic hot pursuit for over 50 km on Thursday, police arrested five persons for allegedly abducting two youth in a car. Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police (SP) L Balaji Saravanan has rewarded the policemen who chased and nabbed the suspects.

It all began when M Isakki Suriya alias Kutti (18) and Vedanayagam (18) of Third Mile in Thoothukudi town, were chatting near a godown along the Madathur-Soreespuram road around 10 am on Thursday. As soon as the victims' families lodged a complaint, the control room alerted all police stations in the district.

Meanwhile, Thoothukudi rural highway patrol Special Sub Inspector Sankar and Head Constable Arul Joseph spotted the speeding vehicle at Pottalurani diversion on the Thoothukudi-Tirunelveli NH and began a chase. Murapanadu police SI Suresh Kumar joined the pursuit near Vadakku Karaseri, but the suspects made a U-turn towards Deivaseyalpuram and gave the police a slip.

When Murapanadu constables Kandasamy and Ganesh tried to intercept the vehicle at Deivaseyalpuram, the suspects drove behind Vallanadu police shooting ground and again turned towards Vadakku Karaseri, where the chase finally came to an end around 12.30 pm. SP L Balaji Saravanan rushed to the spot and rescued the youth.

Police identified the suspects as S Isakki Raja (32), R Muthuselvakumar (28), S Livingston (28), J Immanuel and M Saravanan. A preliminary probe revealed that the youth was abducted over a family dispute. A case has been registered at the SIPCOT police station.