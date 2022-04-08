STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

After a hot chase for 50 km, cops nab kidnappers in Thoothukudi

Police identified the suspects as S Isakki Raja, R Muthuselvakumar, S Livingston, J Immanuel, and M Saravanan.

Published: 08th April 2022 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Following a cinematic hot pursuit for over 50 km on Thursday, police arrested five persons for allegedly abducting two youth in a car. Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police (SP) L Balaji Saravanan has rewarded the policemen who chased and nabbed the suspects.

It all began when M Isakki Suriya alias Kutti (18) and Vedanayagam (18) of Third Mile in Thoothukudi town, were chatting near a godown along the Madathur-Soreespuram road around 10 am on Thursday. As soon as the victims' families lodged a complaint, the control room alerted all police stations in the district.

Meanwhile, Thoothukudi rural highway patrol Special Sub Inspector Sankar and Head Constable Arul Joseph spotted the speeding vehicle at Pottalurani diversion on the Thoothukudi-Tirunelveli NH and began a chase. Murapanadu police SI Suresh Kumar joined the pursuit near Vadakku Karaseri, but the suspects made a U-turn towards Deivaseyalpuram and gave the police a slip.

When Murapanadu constables Kandasamy and Ganesh tried to intercept the vehicle at Deivaseyalpuram, the suspects drove behind Vallanadu police shooting ground and again turned towards Vadakku Karaseri, where the chase finally came to an end around 12.30 pm. SP L Balaji Saravanan rushed to the spot and rescued the youth.

Police identified the suspects as S Isakki Raja (32), R Muthuselvakumar (28), S Livingston (28), J Immanuel and M Saravanan. A preliminary probe revealed that the youth was abducted over a family dispute. A case has been registered at the SIPCOT police station.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thoothukudi Police
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital. (File Photo | AP)
Kerala post-graduate student dies after taking Covishield; parents move HC seeking justice
Karnataka forest minister Umesh Katti at the meeting with residents and farmers in Madikeri (Photo | Express)
Four tigers on prowl across villages of South Kodagu, confirms Karnataka forest minister
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Post police raids on pubs, IT firms in Hyderabad sack eight employees for consuming drugs
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Filling form a challenge for CUET applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp