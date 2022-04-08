STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Auto owners urge State government to raise minimum fare to Rs 30 from Rs 25

Share autos that were collecting Rs 10 per person for 3km distance have doubled the charge,  however call taxis have not increased charges.

Published: 08th April 2022 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

By S Senthil Kumar
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With fuel prices rising each day, autorickshaw owners have appealed to the State government to revise fare.  They demand that fare be raised to Rs 30 for first 1.8 km from Rs 25 and to Rs 14 - Rs 15 for every additional km from Rs 12.

S Shajahan, director of Namma Auto, which operates a fleet of 240 autorickshaws in the city, said the fare was last revised in 2015, and that he would soon approach Madras High Court seeking a direction to the State government to announce a new fare. "Auto drivers in Kerala and Karnataka are charging Rs 30 for the first 1.8 km and Rs 15 for every additional kilometre. But the fare here is Rs 25 and Rs 12 respectively. Already, many individual drivers have started operating at a fixed rate without using meters and creating bad name for our business. The State government must revise the fare at the earliest." said Shajahan.

Echoing his views, T Selvaraj of Makkal Auto, which has a fleet of 400 autorickshaws, said the fare must be revised as livelihood of thousands of people are hit hard by the increasing fuel prices. "We  are following the government-fixed fare even though fuel prices have almost doubled in the last seven years. In 2015, when the fare was fixed by the district administration based on the State government order, a litre of petrol and diesel was between Rs 60 and Rs 70. However now, the petrol price is inching towards Rs 110 and diesel has crossed Rs 100," Selvaraj said and suggested that fare should be revised once in six months.

Share autos that were collecting Rs 10 per person for 3km distance have doubled the charge,  however call taxis have not increased charges. Speaking to TNIE

Coimbatore All India Tourists Vehicle Drivers' Welfare Association Joint Secretary CP Balaji said the competition in the taxi sector is intense and they could not hike charges despite rising fuel prices.

On the flip side, activists opine that there is no justification for auto drivers to demand fare revision as they do not operate meters.'

K Kathirmathiyon Secretary, Coimbatore Consumer Cause said “Most individual auto drivers do not follow the meter rule. The State government should

L revise fare only if Regional Transport Officials (RTO) and Police are able to enforce it.  The habit of individual drivers operating on a fixed charge or demanding excess money over the meter fare is continuing despite the government revised fare in 2015."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
autorickshaw Share autos taxis
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital. (File Photo | AP)
Kerala post-graduate student dies after taking Covishield; parents move HC seeking justice
Karnataka forest minister Umesh Katti at the meeting with residents and farmers in Madikeri (Photo | Express)
Four tigers on prowl across villages of South Kodagu, confirms Karnataka forest minister
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Post police raids on pubs, IT firms in Hyderabad sack eight employees for consuming drugs
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Filling form a challenge for CUET applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp