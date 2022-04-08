Fuel price hike protest: 4 DMK MLAs arrested in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Four DMK MLAs and several functionaries, led by DMK State organiser and leader of opposition R Siva, were arrested on Thursday when they attempted to picket the Puducherry Legislative Assembly. They were protesting against the Centre’s hike in prices of petrol, diesel, LPG and its move to privatise the UT’s power sector.

Thousands of party volunteers organised a rally on bullock carts from Anna Square, raising slogans against the Union government’s move. With police blocking the road to the Assembly, the rally culminated near the Immaculate Cathedral church, where a demonstration was held.

The DMK members along with cadre tried to bypass the blockade and reach the Legislative Assembly, creating tension between the police and the DMK. The arrested include R Siva, former minister SP Sivakumar, legislators Anibal Kennedy, L Sampath, R Senthil Kumar and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Siva charged the Union government with looting Puducherry and said it was trying to privatise the UT’s assets: “Who was asked to sell the power sector? Assets worth over Rs 9,000 crore are being valued at Rs 500 crore.”

The opposition leader added that if any attempts are made to auction off the power sector, the DMK would launch a struggle as intense as UT’s anti-merger struggle which had shaken the Union government. At present, the electricity department stopped recruitment and is hiring on a contract basis to slowly move towards privatisation, and have also raised electricity tariffs, he said.

Speaking about the Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET), Siva said, “The education minister is missing from the scene and there is no clarity on the UT government’s policy.” He questioned the Union government’s move to bring in the exam that would affect Puducherry students. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin took a stand against it as it will affect the students, but the AINRC-BJP government has not come out with their stand on CUET, he said.

Prior to the State Assembly polls, Chief Minister N Rangasamy said that they had formed an alliance with the BJP to get Statehood, a waiver of legacy loans and funds for the UT. “How much debt have you written off, what new plan has the State government come up with, what is the status of the Statehood, “asked Siva. He added, it had been 10 months since the new regime took over.

Siva added, workers and farmers were affected by the closure of the Cooperative sugar mill in Lingareddy Palayam which was promised to be revived and provide employment to 10,000 people in government departments. While 390 were selected for police jobs due to the previous regime’s action, there have been no other steps, he said.

Meanwhile, the special economic zone acquired for industrial investment has been frozen from use. The Centre has written off 25% of its debt to corporates, Siva alleged, adding to fix this, it has raised petrol and essential medicine prices by 10.7 per cent.

Not a penny was given to farmers under the agricultural insurance scheme, and beneficiaries’ benefits from health cards under the Ayushman Bharat medical insurance scheme were not being honoured by hospitals including JIPMER, he charged. Though the DMK stands on the sidelines to defend democratic rights, it will continue to do so and raise its voice for the people, said Siva.