HC dismisses suo motu plea over procedural lapses

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed a suo motu petition registered by the HC registry on the directions of a single judge on the ground that proper procedure was not followed.

The case was registered by taking cognisance of a letter written by Packiam Sikkandar of Madurai to the single judge seeking action against an official of the Registration Department at Pattukottai in Thanjavur. The division bench of Justices Paresh Upadhyay and R Vijayakumar held that as per the rules prescribed by the HC's administrative committee, the single judge ought to have referred the matter to the Chief Justice who is the appropriate authority to decide on taking cognisance of the letter.

"The foundation of this petition is that one Hon'ble Judge of this Court has taken cognizance of a complaint received by him in post from a person who himself is a dismissed employee on proved charges of corruption. The said complaint is ordered to be treated as a suo motu writ petition. Registry has also listed the said petition before the same Hon'ble Judge. It is not in dispute that such a petition needs to be listed before the Division Bench. The petition, however, was listed before the learned single judge and the same is considered also and even directions are issued," the division bench said.

Since the suo motu petition was registered ". . . without any authorisation from the Hon'ble Chief Justice and in complete defiance of the prescribed procedure, and also listed the said petition for hearing in defiance of the Roster fixed by Hon'ble Chief Justice", the bench dismissed the case and quashed all consequential directions issued by the single judge in the petition.