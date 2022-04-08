STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lizard found in Manonmaniam Sundaranar University hostel breakfast

Action will be taken against the contractor and the kitchen staff, while the warden will monitor the students if any student shows symptoms of sickness.

Published: 08th April 2022 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

Lizard found in hostel breakfast at Manonmaniam Sundaranar University. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Sreemathi M
Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Hostel students find a lizard in their breakfast during the morning hours of Friday at Manonmaniam Sundaranar University. Following the student's complaint, Registrar (in-charge) R. Maruthakutti stated that action will be taken against the contractor and a medical examination will be conducted for the students.

A second-year master's hostel student requesting anonymity told TNIE, "We have been repeatedly expressing that the food has not been cooked well in the kitchen and many had food poisoning and vomiting reported before. The hostel cafeteria and kitchen are also not hygienic environments. We have been complaining to the kitchen staff and also concerned authorities but no action has been taken. Today, with a lizard found in the food, many have consumed it before it was reported. The water has also been causing skin allergies in the students staying in the hostel. We request for an inspection to be conducted for a hygiene environment."

After the students submitted a complaint on Friday, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University Registrar (in-charge) R Maruthakutti told TNIE, "Poori and kurma were served for breakfast in the hostel during the morning hours. Following a complaint from the students, the food was cooked in the girl's hostel and served in the boy's hostel. Action will be taken against the contractor and the kitchen staff. The warden will be informed to monitor the students if any student shows symptoms of sickness and a medical examination will be conducted for them."

Comments

