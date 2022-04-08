Marine police arrests four Sri Lankan migrants at Dhanushkodi

MS Thanaraj By

Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Hit by the prevailing economical crisis, four Sri Lankan Tamils including two children using a fibre boat came to India seeking refuge. The family was caught by the Marine police near Arisal munai in the wee hours of Friday. Further investigations are underway.

According to sources that four Sri Lankan Tamils who are identified as Kishanthan (34) his wife Ranjitha (29) along with their children Jenistika (10) and Aakash (2). The family belonged to the Mannar area in Sri Lanka.

On Friday, on receiving information about a family standing at the Arisal Munai area in Dhanushkodi, officials from Marine police rushed to the spot and caught them. Investigation revealed that they were Sri Lankan Tamils and have illegally entered the nation without proper documents seeking refuge. All four have been taken to the Marine police station for investigation.

While addressing the media, Kishanthan, a Sri Lankan Tamil, said, "Being fishers by profession, we are only provided 10 litres of fuel (Kerosene) once in two days, which is not enough to carry out works. Even if we try to involve in other works like mansion works, the prolonged power cuts have made it impossible for carrying out woodworks. Similarly, without any job opportunities and the prevailing economic crisis has made life much hard there. Thus we decided to seek refuge in India. Thus last night, we started from Thalaimannar and arrived at Arisal Munai in the night hours. Waited there in the dark, morning the Marine police caught us."

He added that he was in the Pudhukkottai refugee camp from 2006 to 2010. He also said that more Sri Lankan Tamils who are suffering from the economic crisis are expected to arrive in India seeking refuge.

Also speaking, Ranjitha, another Sri Lankan Tamil, said, "The prevailing situation at Sri Lanka has become harder for us to suffer, we could not make money for our daily living, we were left in hunger for several days. with hopes that India will aid us in such hard times. We came to India seeking refuge. I used to be in the Krishnagiri district refugee camp from 2006 to 2010. In 2010, after marriage, I and my husband left back to Sri Lankan using refugee passports."

Officials stated that the caught migrants will be kept in Mandabam refugee camp.

It is to be noted that earlier on March 22 about 16 Sri Lankan Tamils in two batches arrived at Dhanushkodi were caught by the Marine police and were kept in Mandapam refugee camp. Further investigation.