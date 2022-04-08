STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu government will support Ukraine returnee-medicos pursue education: Minister Ma Subramanian

Tamil Nadu government said it is committed to support all the 1,890 medical students, who returned from war-torn Ukraine.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government said it is committed to support all the 1,890 medical students, who returned from war-torn Ukraine, to pursue their studies either in the country or places where the syllabus is similar to the one followed in the eastern European nation, Medical and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian told the Assembly on Friday.

Speaking during a call attention motion moved by various parties, barring the BJP, expressing concern over the returnees' future, the Minister said the students had expressed willingness to continue their studies either in Tamil Nadu or any Indian State or even in a country, which followed Ukraine's syllabus.

"Chief Minister M K Stalin had conveyed this to the Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who informed Parliament that India was in touch with Hungary, Romania, Kazakhstan and Poland and other countries to enable the students continue their studies," he said.

