TN school teachers racing against time to complete lessons before board examination

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Practical examination for Class XII board exams is set to begin on April 25, but teachers of government schools are racing against time to complete portions. Struggling to complete the lessons, teachers have requested the school education department to prepare questions from only the completed portions.

Students of class XI and XII started attending physical classes from September last. To bridge the learning gap, students were put through a refresher course for 45 days. The syllabi was also reduced for all classes, but even then the portions have not been completed, said sources.

P Sathyamoorthy, a Chemistry teacher in Tiruppur, said, "Regular classes resumed in October. Till now, I completed only ten out of the 14 chapters. Students, who came to school after a long gap, are struggling to understand the concepts. I have to finish the remaining four chapters before April 25, because the practical exam begins from that day. Students would write board exam from May 5. So, they would suffer without recalling the subjects. But we cannot complete the chapters by then. So, questions must be prepared till second revision chapters."

B Shivakumar, president of Tamil Nadu Mathematics Teachers Association said," Though we taught in the online mode, students are not able to understand. After bridge course, we started to trach them afresh. A majority of us completed eight chapters out of 12 till the second revision test."

R Selvan, who handles History in a government school in Madurai said he completed just nine chapters out of 13. "Already, officials would have prepared question papers and they would have been printed. If questions appear from last chapters, students would skip them which would reduce their score."

A Chief Educational Officer on condition of anonymity told TNIE, "While inspection, we found out that most teachers completed the chapters. We have instructed teachers to complete pending chapters soon." Repeated attempts to reach the school education secretary Kakarla Usha went in vain.