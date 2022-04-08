STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN school teachers racing against time to complete lessons before board examination

Struggling to complete the lessons, teachers have requested the school education department to prepare questions from only the completed portions.

Published: 08th April 2022 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

online classes, teachers, digital classroom

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Practical examination for Class XII board exams is set to begin on April 25, but teachers of government schools are racing against time to complete portions. Struggling to complete the lessons, teachers have requested the school education department to prepare questions from only the completed portions.

Students of class XI and XII started attending physical classes from September last. To bridge the learning gap, students were put through a refresher course for 45 days. The syllabi was also reduced for all classes, but even then the portions have not been completed, said sources.

P Sathyamoorthy, a Chemistry teacher in Tiruppur, said,  "Regular classes resumed in October. Till now, I completed only ten out of the 14 chapters. Students, who came to school after a long gap, are struggling to understand the concepts. I have to finish the remaining four chapters before April 25, because the practical exam begins from that day. Students would write board exam from May 5. So, they would suffer without recalling the subjects. But we cannot complete the chapters by then. So, questions must be prepared till second revision chapters."

B Shivakumar, president of Tamil Nadu Mathematics Teachers Association said," Though we taught in the online mode, students are not able to understand. After bridge course, we started to trach them afresh. A majority of us completed eight chapters out of 12 till the second revision test."

R Selvan, who handles History in a government school in Madurai said he completed just nine chapters out of 13. "Already, officials would have prepared question papers and they would have been printed. If questions appear from last chapters, students would skip them which would reduce their score."

A Chief Educational Officer on condition of anonymity told TNIE, "While inspection, we found out that most teachers completed the chapters. We have instructed teachers to complete pending chapters soon." Repeated attempts to reach the school education secretary Kakarla Usha went in vain.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Practical examination Class XII board exams government schools
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital. (File Photo | AP)
Kerala post-graduate student dies after taking Covishield; parents move HC seeking justice
Karnataka forest minister Umesh Katti at the meeting with residents and farmers in Madikeri (Photo | Express)
Four tigers on prowl across villages of South Kodagu, confirms Karnataka forest minister
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Post police raids on pubs, IT firms in Hyderabad sack eight employees for consuming drugs
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Filling form a challenge for CUET applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp