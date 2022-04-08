STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN woman poisons two kids in bid to win over lover, arrested

The police have detained her alleged boyfriend for inquiry.

Published: 08th April 2022 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 10:39 AM

Food Poisoning

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By S Godson Wisely Dass
Express News Service

KANYAKUMARI: A 21-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday for allegedly murdering her one-year-old child by giving the boy food laced with pesticide. The police have detained her alleged boyfriend for inquiry.

According to police, Karthika (21) and her husband (34), residents of Marthandam, got married in 2018 and have two children — a three-year-old daughter and a one-and-half-year-old son.

On Wednesday morning, when her husband went to work, Karthika called and informed him that both their children fainted. Her husband took the two to a private hospital at Marthandam where doctors declared the boy dead. Later, the parents started the arrangement for the funeral of the deceased baby.

Meanwhile, the Marthandam police received information about the child’s death and over suspicion, went to the house to conduct an inquiry. Suspecting Karthika, they traced her call records and found she had spoken with Sunil (24) from Marayapuram many times.
 
During the investigation, it was found that she met Sunil at a family function and they became friends. After Sunil came to know that she was married and had children, he stopped speaking with her. In an attempt to win him over, she decided to kill her children.
 
Police sources said her daughter is undergoing treatment in a private hospital. Further investigation is on.

