With surging fuel prices, Tiruchy railway's e-bike rental facility's popularity on the rise

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With fuel prices increasing by the day, the e-bike rental facility operating at the Tiruchy railway station has gained popularity among residents and commuters. At present, Tiruchy is the only station under the Southern Railway offering such a facility. Operators of the facility claimed that they are making about Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 a day and are getting several enquiries about the bikes.

The facility, which opened in December 2021, is currently used by professionals, especially medical representatives, and others visiting the city. At present, the facility functions from from 9 am to 9 pm and is the only e-bike rental facility in the district.

"We are offering hourly, day rental, weekly and business packages. At present, we are charging about Rs 50 for the hourly package. But customers have to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 1,000 for taking out a bike. We also need a copy of their Aadhaar card and driving licence. If they take a day rental or weekly package, we will provide them a charger. If the bikes face any technical issue, we will pick them from the spot," an employee of the centre said.

Many professionals opined that the railway should consider offering this facility at more stations.

"The only problem is the deposit amount. If they reduce it to Rs 500, more people would use the service. The renting facility is affordable for commuters. I used the facility two or three times and I will use it in the future too. We need such a facility at more stations," said Rajesh T, a medical representative.

The service is also popular among students. "It is very affordable, and we use it on weekends to visit temples. If the railway comes up with a special package for students, more people will use it," said R Karthik, a student.

Meanwhile, officials said the railway would consider the suggestions. "The operator is demanding a refundable deposit to ensure more safety of the bike, which is worth Rs 1 lakh. It has the insurance and GPS facility. But if it suffers minor damage like breakage of indicator light or mirror, it cannot be claimed. That is why they need a refundable deposit. If the customer returns the bike without any damage, they would give a full refund," a source said.