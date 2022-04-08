STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Woman found dead in Coimbatore's Vellalore landfill

The deceased, identified as Sivakami (52), who collects and sells plastic waste for recycling, lived with her husband Murugan, a welding workshop worker, and four children at the Vellalore housing uni

Published: 08th April 2022 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 52-year-old woman died in the Vellalore dump yard after she was allegedly trapped under waste unloaded by a truck on Thursday morning.

The deceased, identified as Sivakami (52), who collects and sells plastic waste for recycling, lived with her husband Murugan, a welding workshop worker, and four children at the Vellalore housing unit.

On Thursday morning, around 30 people including Sivakami and her elder daughter Ponni (25) were collecting waste at the dump yard, when Sivakami went missing and people went looking for her.

While digging waste, with an earthmover, they found her buried in the waste and unconscious. Immediately they called for 108 ambulance services, who examined Sivakami and declared her dead. Her body was sent to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for postmortem. Podanur police have been investigating the cause of death.

Police said it had not been confirmed if she was buried alive. "We are investigating to ascertain the cause of death - whether any garbage truck unloaded waste on her while she was collecting waste from landfills or if she fainted and fell into the landfill before the dumping. We can be clear only after the postmortem report, said a police officer.

A Coimbatore city municipal Corporation (CCMC) official said that the department had signed a contract with a private firm to segregate waste. "Locals trespass into the dump yard to collect such waste and sell waste for income. During such collection, she may have been trapped in the waste. We do not allow workers to handle the waste without precautionary measures. We are also inquiring about their entry into the landfill area and we will strengthen security measures to avoid similar incidents in future," the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vellalore landfill trapped
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital. (File Photo | AP)
Kerala post-graduate student dies after taking Covishield; parents move HC seeking justice
Karnataka forest minister Umesh Katti at the meeting with residents and farmers in Madikeri (Photo | Express)
Four tigers on prowl across villages of South Kodagu, confirms Karnataka forest minister
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Post police raids on pubs, IT firms in Hyderabad sack eight employees for consuming drugs
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Filling form a challenge for CUET applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp