2 teachers transferred for advising students to give up Ramzan fast

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Parents of Muslim students in the Government High School at Koralanatham on Friday staged a protest at condemning two teachers who allegedly advised students to break their Ramzan fast.

The education department conducted an inquiry and transferred the teachers.

According to sources, during the physical education period on Thursday, PT teacher Senthilkumar noticed some students lagging behind during the routine athletic exercises. When he asked them, the students allegedly told him that they were tired as they were fasting for Ramzan.

Later, Senthilkumar and Mathematics teacher Shankaran met the students and advised them students to give up on the fast, saying it would affect their health and education.

The word spread around and parents of Muslim students in the school staged a protest demanding action against the two teachers. Parents of over 300 students participated in the protest.

Despite police efforts to pacify the parents, the protest continued for nearly two hours. Only after assurances were made by the school education department, the protestors dispersed. Police said classes were affected because of the protest.

Speaking to TNIE, Krishnagiri CEO, Maheshwari said, "We have launched an inquiry into the matter, it is still unclear what had transpired in the school on Thursday. The Block Education Officer will investigate the matter and action will be taken. It could be a case of misinterpretation. To ensure the education of students is not disrupted because of the incident, we have transferred the two teachers."