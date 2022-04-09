STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Barricade installation blamed for 60-year-old woman's death in Srirangam

Residents alleged that the barricades served no purpose on the Srirangam stretch.

CCTV footage of the accident that took place on Thursday night at Srirangam. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A tragic accident, which killed a 60-year-old woman in Srirangam on Thursday night, has triggered angry reactions from the public, questioning the placement of barricades on a busy stretch.

CCTV footage shows an auto-rickshaw coming from the Rajagopuram side hitting a barricade and turning around. Another auto, coming from the opposite side, swerves as the barricade turns and mows down the victim, V Radha, walking on the road.

Police said the auto driver, Hariharan, who rammed the barricade, was drunk. He and the other auto driver, Pradeep Kumar, sustained injuries and have been hospitalised. Hariharan has been booked under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Following the accidents, residents alleged that the barricades served no purpose on this stretch.

"What is the need for barricades on such a busy road? They don't seem to control traffic. This accident might not have happened had the barricades not been here. Instead of placing barricades, footpaths can be cleared of encroachments, which will prevent pedestrians from using the road," said V Subramanian, a resident of Srirangam.

The barricades were placed on this stretch less than a month ago, following an accident that killed a woman from Andhra Pradesh.

R Sakthivel, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tiruchy North, said, "The accident last month happened when a bus tried to overtake a vehicle from the right side. We will rearrange the barricades in the shape of 'S'. This will control traffic and keep a check on speeding vehicles."

