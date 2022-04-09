Bharathiar University offers fellowship for PhD research scholars

N Dhamotharan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Bharathiar University has announced a fellowship for PhD research scholars of government arts and science colleges coming under its ambit. This is the first time that arts and science college students would be getting a fellowship for PhD research.

The university has taken steps to execute the fellowship in 16 colleges by forming a committee. Speaking to TNIE, University Vice-Chancellor (VC) P Kaliraj said, "Professors from government arts and science colleges urged the university to give research fellowship to PhD scholars in government colleges to manage their research studies expenses, as they come from the poor economic background. I had discussed this with the higher education department secretary and syndicate members. As per the syndicate meeting decision, we have approved a university research fellowship of Rs 10,000 per month to two PhD scholars from each government college using the university fund," he added.

"Ahead of this, the committee is preparing criteria' for selecting the two scholars from college. This fellowship would help scholars who belong to poor economic backgrounds in rural parts. A communication letter will be sent to colleges regarding it," he said.

Further, he said that he does not know whether other universities in the State give fellowships to PhD scholars or not. "But, for the first time, we have taken this initiative," he added.

A member of the committee told TNIE, "As part of this initiative, the PhD scholars who belong to non-laboratory departments such as Commerce, Tamil, etc in government colleges, can use university facilities such as a library."

Welcoming this move, Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers' Association president T Veeramani said, "We had taken this demand to VC's attention. Now, he has approved the fellowship. So, PhD scholars would benefit."

He said that for the first time in the State, the Bharathiar University took this initiative, which would be a role model for other universities in the state. A second-year PhD scholar Syed Ali Fathima in government Arts College in Udumalpet told TNIE, "I am doing research on Tamil novels under the Tamil department. I spend nearly Rs 15,000 per month including all expenses spent on my studies. I could not manage this expense monthly, as my parents do coolie work in a rural part of Samathur at Pollachi. So with the university stepping up to help us, it is a welcome move."