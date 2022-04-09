Coimbatore corporation may give control of 13 roads to State Highways department

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is set to hand over the full control of 13 major connectivity roads in the city to the State Highways department for renovation and regular maintenance works.

The poor condition of the roads has been the talk of the town for several months now. Accidents on the damaged roads have become frequent as no actions were taken to repair or revive those roads by the officials despite numerous petitions, say commuters. Even after a month of assuming office, the new Corporation Council's lack of quick action is disappointing, said the public.

Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause and member of the Coimbatore Road Safety panel said, "The CCMC has other major issues to focus on like addressing the water issues, garbage problems and drainage complications instead of the road conditions."

"When CCMC is allotted funds, they spend to address issues like drinking water crisis, garbage problems etc. Checking poor road conditions and repairing them with the funds will be at the bottom of their list," said Kathirmathiyon, adding, "Further, CCMC failed to repair and revive small layout roads in the streets as they prioritise repairing the former. Although the important roads of Coimbatore come under National and State Highways, the majority of them connecting/linking to the city are under the CCMC."

Many think accidents occur due to driver's negligence, but officials fail to understand that the poor condition of the roads is one of the main reasons behind such mishaps. So a petition had been submitted to the CCMC Commissioner to hand over the major connectivity roads to the Highways department for better maintenance," added the social activist.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila said that the CCMC will be handing over a total of 13 major connectivity roads which are 46 km long overall to the State Highways department for renovation and maintenance works.

"We have requested the State Highways Department to take over some of the connectivity roads in the city as these roads lead to the Highways. We have sent a proposal to the government requesting approval to hand it over. There are issues such as allocating funds to pay the State highways department in case new water pipelines or underground works are to be carried out on the roads. The first round of talks is over with the department. Further rounds will be scheduled regarding this."



CCMC Roads proposed to be handed over to SH | Road Stretch



01 | Fun Mall to Rajalakshmi Mills Junction (including link road & Perks Arch Road) | 3.20 Km

02 | Nava India Junction to Mettupalayam Road via Chinnasamy Road, 100 ft road & Sivananda Colony | 4.70 Km

03 | Jenny's Residency to Ganapathy Road via CODISSIA Road, Gandhimanagar & FCI Road | 6.60 Km

04 | Coimbatore Medical College Hospital to Vilankurichi Road | 4.40 Km

05 | Singanallur Junction to Vellalore Road | 2.20 Km

06 | District Collector Office to Avarampalayam via Women's Polytechnic college (Hosur & Balasundaram Road) | 3.30 Km

07 | Ukkadam to Sivalaya Junction via Puttuvikki road | 3.00 Km

08 | Ponnaiyarajapuram to Kuniyamuthur junction | 4.00 Km

09 | SIDCO Pvt Industrial Estate to Sugunapuram Road | 3.00 Km

10 | Vadakovai to Town Hall junction via Good Shed road & Dr Krishnasamy Mudhaliyar Road | 2.80 Km

11 | Puttuviki Road to Sundakamuthur Road | 3.20 Km

12 | Sanganoor Road (Connecting Bengaluru NH 948 & Gundalpet NH 181) | 3.50 Km

13 | Bharathi Park Road (From GCT Campus to Avinashilingam University Junction) | 2.00 Km

Total: 13 Roads - 45.90 Km