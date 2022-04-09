Desilting works on EB Road show indiscriminate dumping of waste into drains, say Tiruchy Corporation workers

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Desilting of drainage channels on East Boulevard Road (EB Road) has been underway for the last 30 days. Corporation workers, who have been removing huge amounts of plastic bottles, empty liquor bottles and waste every day, said these were most probably dumped into open drains near the Gandhi Market, West Boulevard Road and nearby areas.

The workers said the channels are likely to face the same situation after a month as people continue throwing waste into open channels. Residents of the areas also shared the same view and stressed that the Corporation should speed up its steps to prevent littering.

"The Corporation should issue a stern warning to merchants in Gandhi Market and nearby areas that they should not dump waste into any drainage channel. The authorities should also conduct awareness among residents to stop littering," said M Pazhanivel, a resident.

Councillor N Prabhakaran of Ward 17 (EB Road and nearby areas), who was monitoring the desilting works, admitted that littering into drainage was a major issue.

"We have desilted about 10 drainage channels. Most of the channels were blocked by plastic bottles, empty liquor bottles and other waste. We still have to clear the waste from two more major drainage channels on EB Road. But, all these efforts might go to waste if people continue throwing waste into open channels. Clogged channels lead to sewage overflow during rains, affecting health of people. I will raise these issues in the upcoming Corporation council meeting."

Meanwhile, senior Corporation officials said they are already considering the issue and mayor Mu Anbalagan has also given a direction that slabs must be placed to cover major open sewers.