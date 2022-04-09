Dismissed Makkal Nala Paniyalarga workers will get jobs: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday informed the Assembly that dismissed Makkal Nala Paniyalargal (MNPs or people's welfare workers) will be given preference for coordinator jobs under MGNREGA scheme, subject to the verdict of the Supreme Court.

The CM’s statement came following an observation by AIADMK member Sellur K Raju that the incumbent government is distributing medicines to public at their doorstep under the 'Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam' scheme through former people’s welfare workers.

In his reply, the CM pointed out how MNPs faced the ire of erstwhile AIADMK governments. He said that in 1989, the DMK government led by M Karunanidhi launched the 'Makkal Nala Paniyalargal' scheme through the Rural Development Department to employ educated youth in 12,617 village panchayats across the State.

He added that government orders were issued for appointing MNPs to each village panchayat for maintenance of basic details of the panchayat, safeguard its assets, encourage small savings by people and perform duties assigned by the Commissioner of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.

However, the CM said in 1991, the AIADMK government that came to power abolished the scheme. "The DMK government restored it in 1997 but the AIADMK annulled it in 2001. We resurrected the scheme in 2006 but again, your government did away with MNPs in 2011," he said.

Recalling the legal battle over the issue, the CM said the Madras High Court in 2014 ordered to reinstate the workers but the AIADMK regime obtained an interim injunction from the Supreme Court.

Elaborating on the incumbent government’s decision to re-appoint former MNPs, the CM said, "Now, the case is sub-judice. Considering the long-pending demand of MNPs, the government consulted legal experts and decided to give preference to them in employment under MGNREGA subject to Supreme Court's judgement.

He stated that they would be provided with a monthly honorarium of Rs 7,500, which is an increase from the sum already fixed at Rs 3,000-Rs 5,000.