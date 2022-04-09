STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Dismissed Makkal Nala Paniyalarga workers will get jobs: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

AIADMK member Sellur K Raju said that the incumbent government is distributing medicines to public at their doorstep under the 'Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam' scheme.

Published: 09th April 2022 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday informed the Assembly that dismissed Makkal Nala Paniyalargal (MNPs or people's welfare workers) will be given preference for coordinator jobs under MGNREGA scheme, subject to the verdict of the Supreme Court. 

The CM’s statement came following an observation by AIADMK member Sellur K Raju that the incumbent government is distributing medicines to public at their doorstep under the 'Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam' scheme through former people’s welfare workers.

In his reply, the CM pointed out how MNPs faced the ire of erstwhile AIADMK governments. He said that in 1989, the DMK government led by M Karunanidhi launched the 'Makkal Nala Paniyalargal' scheme through the Rural Development Department to employ educated youth in 12,617 village panchayats across the State.

He added that government orders were issued for appointing MNPs to each village panchayat for maintenance of basic details of the panchayat, safeguard its assets, encourage small savings by people and perform duties assigned by the Commissioner of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.

However, the CM said in 1991, the AIADMK government that came to power abolished the scheme. "The DMK government restored it in 1997 but the AIADMK annulled it in 2001. We resurrected the scheme in 2006 but again, your government did away with MNPs in 2011," he said.

Recalling the legal battle over the issue, the CM said the Madras High Court in 2014 ordered to reinstate the workers but the AIADMK regime obtained an interim injunction from the Supreme Court.

Elaborating on the incumbent government’s decision to re-appoint former MNPs, the CM said, "Now, the case is sub-judice. Considering the long-pending demand of MNPs, the government consulted legal experts and decided to give preference to them in employment under MGNREGA  subject to Supreme Court's judgement.

He stated that they would be provided with a monthly honorarium of Rs 7,500, which is an increase from the sum already fixed at Rs 3,000-Rs 5,000.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin Makkal Nala Paniyalargal MGNREGA Peoples welfare workers
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp