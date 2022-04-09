Hijab verdict remarks: Advance bail pleas of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath members rejected

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Dismissing the anticipatory bail petitions filed by nine Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ) members, who had been booked by Madurai and Ramanathapuram police for allegedly making threatening remarks against Karnataka High Court judges over the recent hijab verdict, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court reminded the State government of its duty to ensure that the judiciary is able to function independently without fear.

The TNTJ had conducted protest meetings on March 17 and 18 in Madurai and Ramanathapuram respectively, and remarks made during these meetings had led to the case. Justice K Murali Shankar noted that it is evident that the speakers had given an “open threat of murder” to the Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court and two judges.

The speakers have also referred to the murder of Additional District Judge of Jharkhand last year, implying that the Supreme Court judges would meet with a similar fate if they pass any unfavourable order in the hijab issue, the judge pointed out.

Commenting that it is not an ordinary case, the judge said, "On considering the speeches made at the meetings, it can easily be inferred that they (the speakers) have been attempting to turn a particular community or a particular section of the community against the judiciary."

Justice Shankar further expressed displeasure over the fact that the police authorities did not stop the Ramanathapuram meeting though it was conducted without permission and also failed to register FIRs immediately after the incidents.

Rejecting the Additional Advocate General’s explanation that the authorities had to get permission from the headquarters, the judge said, "Neither the Code of Criminal Procedure nor any other law mandates the police officials to get permission from their headquarters for registering cases, even those involving cognizable offences."

Citing the anguish expressed by the Supreme Court in the suo motu case registered over the Jharkhand judge’s murder, Justice Shankar told the government, "... If any one of the judges is affected by the threats, then the judicial independence would vanish, eroding the very edifice on which the institution of justice stands, and then the very foundation of the country’s democracy would crumble."

Actor​ SVe Shekher tenders apology

CHENNAI: Actor SVe Shekher on Friday tendered an unconditional apology for sharing a derogatory social-media post that abused women journalists. He said he was ready to appear before the court if it wanted him to do so.

The prosecution, however, told the court that he is yet to appear before the investigating agency. Telling him to file separate affidavits in the four cases against him, the court posted the matter to April 18.

Relief to former TNCC president EVK Elangovan in defamation case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday quashed a defamation case filed against former TNCC president EVK Elangovan for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

The defamation case was registered following a complaint by Udumalai Radhakrishnan that he (Elangovan) made derogatory remarks against Jayalalithaa at a public meeting in Tiruppur in 2016.

Sathankulam custodial death: Order reserved on cop's plea

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench on Friday reserved orders on the bail petition filed by suspended Sub Inspector P Raghu Ganesh, an accused in the Sathankulam custodial death case. Ganesh's counsel argued that the CBI failed to probe as to what happened when the deceased were in judicial custody since that was when the deceased traders started complaining of health ailments.

Opposing the petition, counsel for the wife of one of the deceased men said long pendency of trial proceedings cannot be a ground for granting bail in offences of such grave nature.

Haj Committee of India to consider plea in HC on embarkation point

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday told the Haj Committee of India to consider restoration of Chennai as an embarkation point for pilgrims from Tamil Nadu. The first bench issued the direction on a petition filed by Abdul Kader, general secretary of Popular Front of India.

The Haj Committee of India must consider the representation submitted by the State and the petitioner and pass appropriate orders, the bench told Haj Committee of India's counsel Haja Mohideen Gisthi. Guidelines issued by the Haj Committee for the current year had reduced the embarkation points from 21 to 10.