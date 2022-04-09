Inmate of government home for intellectually-disabled raped by guard in Tamil Nadu's Mettupalayam

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 22-year-old women, who was staying in a government run facility for persons with intellectual disabilities in Mettupalayam, was allegedly sexually assaulted by a former guard of the centre. Thudiyalur All-Women (AWPS) police arrested the accused on Friday.

According to police, M Lakshmanan (39) of Papanasam in Thanjavur worked as hairdresser and a security guard at the facility in Mettupalayam six months ago. The victim, from Ramanathapuram, has been staying at the home for the last seven months.

A nurse noticed her changes in body and took her to hospital on April 5, where she was declared pregnant. The staff came to know that Lakshmanan had sexually assaulted her and she informed it the police.