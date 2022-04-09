STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Make progressive movies benefitting society: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin urges filmmakers

With COVID-19 pandemic easing out, all the industries are resuming normal operations and it is happy to note that the film industry too is bouncing back, MK Stalin said.

Published: 09th April 2022 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Considering that many youngsters are influenced by watching movies, film makers should make films that are progressive in nature and benefit the society, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Saturday.

The film industry should not only provide entertainment but also raise the bar and qualify themselves by promoting 'food for thought' among the people, Stalin said after inaugurating the Dakshin - South Media and Entertainment Summit -- organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here.

"Movies should be identified based on their quality content. The conduct of film festivals enhances the entertainment industry as an art and encourages business promotion. By holding awards ceremonies, film personalities are honoured and skilled people are respected," he said.

Appealing to the people gathered to consider him as one among them, the chief minister said his association with the film industry dates back to when he was one of the film producers.

"Even I had acted in quite a few films by doing small roles. I have come here to take part as one among you. Even in my autobiography 'Ungalil Oruvan', I have mentioned that DMK and the film industry cannot be separated and in the same way my family and tinsel town cannot be separated," he said.

"This tradition has been dating back from my (late) father's (M Karunanidhi) days and even now it continues with my son Udhayanidhi (who is an actor-turned-politician)," he said.

With COVID-19 pandemic easing out, all the industries are resuming normal operations and it is happy to note that the film industry too is bouncing back, he said.

The chief minister also pointed out that the conduct of such an event in Chennai was 'apt' as the metro city holds a significant place in the Indian film industry.

"Southern film industry has been a major contributor to the Indian cinema and film technicians from the city are respected across the country," he said.

Film makers should create films in such a way that the story, dialogue, direction are in sync based on the current trends and only then the film industry can continue to be a popular entertainment destination, he said.

Referring to the disclaimers shown in theatres ahead of the start of a film on smoking and drinking, he said in the same way disclaimers should be shown on consumption of 'gutkha and ganja' as they were largely impacting the younger generation.

On the occasion, Stalin released a report 'Regional is the New National -- Way Forward'.

CII Southern Region Chairperson Suchitra K Ella said films from southern parts of the country contribute 30 percent of the country's overall media and entertainment revenues.

"The media and entertainment industry offer tremendous opportunities to excel in almost every vertical and the industry has bounced back to pre-COVID levels making the Indian media and entertainment industry grow at a much faster rate compared to the global average," she said.

South India contributes close to 30 per cent of media and entertainment revenue with over 50 per cent of the films produced every year in India from the southern region, she said.

