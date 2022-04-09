STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

New Dharmapuri museum promises a better future for the past, say experts

During the Assembly session on Thursday, Minister of Industries Thangam Thennarasu, replying to Dharmapuri MLA SP Venkateshwaran, said a museum will be constructed in Adhiyamankottai.

Published: 09th April 2022 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Minister of Industries Thangam Thennarasu

Minister of Industries Thangam Thennarasu. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: History enthusiasts are delighted by the recent announcement by the State government regarding the setting up of a new museum in Adhiyamankottai. They urge the government to collect and preserve all hero stones in the district.

During the Assembly session on Thursday, Minister of Industries Thangam Thennarasu, replying to Dharmapuri MLA SP Venkateshwaran, said a museum will be constructed in Adhiyamankottai.

Speaking to TNIE, Subramanian, President of the Adhiyaman Avvai Varalatru Peravai, said, "The present on-site museum in Dharmapuri was established in 1979 to house artefacts unearthed until then. It was intended to be a temporary site. It is private land for which the administration pays rent to this date. The artefacts here are rare with a rich history dating back to the Neolithic and Megalithic periods. But there are a lot more scattered across the district."

Subramanian added, "Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri are collectively dubbed as the 'Land of Hero stones'. The new museum must collect all these hero stones scattered across the two districts, and display and protect them. At present, we do not know how many artefacts have been destroyed or left undiscovered. This new museum brings hope to preserve these artefacts."

Anandhan, a history enthusiast said, "Dharmapuri was once the centre for various kingdoms. It is a treasure trove of artefacts dating to the neolithic period. Historic records prove that many minor kingdoms including the Adhiyaman dynasty, Western Ganga dynasty, Nolamba dynasty and even major kingdoms like the Cholas and Vijayanagar and many other kingdoms have existed here."

"This history has been preserved in many artefacts in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts. Mainly the valour, courage, achievements and heroic deeds of many warriors have been etched in stones that are scattered across the district. Now with the announcement of the museum, these artefacts can be preserved. However, a large area is required and we hope the State provides the necessary area," he added.

Venkateshan, a history enthusiast said, "The proposed museum can also house a planetarium or science exhibits with fossils and other artefacts since many may consider it only as an area to preserve artefacts. Additional displays would introduce students to new avenues and encourage them to pursue varied education streams."

"The announcement comes after proposals for excavations were planned in Perumpalai. This museum could aid archaeologists to study sites across Dharmapuri further and uncover unrecorded history," he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Museum Adhiyamankottai Thangam Thennarasu SP Venkateshwaran Dharmapuri
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp