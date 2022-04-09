New Dharmapuri museum promises a better future for the past, say experts

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: History enthusiasts are delighted by the recent announcement by the State government regarding the setting up of a new museum in Adhiyamankottai. They urge the government to collect and preserve all hero stones in the district.

During the Assembly session on Thursday, Minister of Industries Thangam Thennarasu, replying to Dharmapuri MLA SP Venkateshwaran, said a museum will be constructed in Adhiyamankottai.

Speaking to TNIE, Subramanian, President of the Adhiyaman Avvai Varalatru Peravai, said, "The present on-site museum in Dharmapuri was established in 1979 to house artefacts unearthed until then. It was intended to be a temporary site. It is private land for which the administration pays rent to this date. The artefacts here are rare with a rich history dating back to the Neolithic and Megalithic periods. But there are a lot more scattered across the district."

Subramanian added, "Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri are collectively dubbed as the 'Land of Hero stones'. The new museum must collect all these hero stones scattered across the two districts, and display and protect them. At present, we do not know how many artefacts have been destroyed or left undiscovered. This new museum brings hope to preserve these artefacts."

Anandhan, a history enthusiast said, "Dharmapuri was once the centre for various kingdoms. It is a treasure trove of artefacts dating to the neolithic period. Historic records prove that many minor kingdoms including the Adhiyaman dynasty, Western Ganga dynasty, Nolamba dynasty and even major kingdoms like the Cholas and Vijayanagar and many other kingdoms have existed here."

"This history has been preserved in many artefacts in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts. Mainly the valour, courage, achievements and heroic deeds of many warriors have been etched in stones that are scattered across the district. Now with the announcement of the museum, these artefacts can be preserved. However, a large area is required and we hope the State provides the necessary area," he added.

Venkateshan, a history enthusiast said, "The proposed museum can also house a planetarium or science exhibits with fossils and other artefacts since many may consider it only as an area to preserve artefacts. Additional displays would introduce students to new avenues and encourage them to pursue varied education streams."

"The announcement comes after proposals for excavations were planned in Perumpalai. This museum could aid archaeologists to study sites across Dharmapuri further and uncover unrecorded history," he said.