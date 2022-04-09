Sri Lankan refugee, two others held for smuggling 260-kg ganja in Nagapattinam

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Three persons,including a Sri Lankan refugee, were arrested from a coastal village in the district on Thursday night for an alleged bid to smuggle about 260 kilograms of ganja to Sri Lanka. The prime suspects have been identified as D Bharathidasan (42) and P Suresh (40), residents of Arukatuthurai in Vedaranyam block.

D Gandharooban (52), a refugee from Pungudutivu island in Sri Lanka’s Jaffna district, was also arrested in connection with the incident. Vedaranyam Marine Police Station inspector M Selvarasu said, "We received information about suspicious vehicle movement near a temple in Arukatuthurai on Thursday around 9.30 pm and rushed to the spot."

"We found around 130 packets of ganja in the deck of one of the trucks. The contraband weighing about 260 kg is estimated to be worth Rs 26 lakh," he added.

