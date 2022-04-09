STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin flags off 133 mobile medical units for rural areas

The units are part of the 389 new such vehicles the government had announced in the 2021-2022 Demands for Grants for Health and Family Welfare Department at a cost of Rs 70 crore

Published: 09th April 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday flagged off 133 mobile medical units that will provide diagnosis and treatment services to the poor in remote villages at their doorstep. 

The units are part of the 389 new such vehicles the government had announced in the 2021-2022 Demands for Grants for Health and Family Welfare Department at a cost of Rs 70 crore. Each of the mobile medical unit costs Rs 18 lakh.

The units will organise 40 camps a month in a zone. Medicines enough to last a month will also be given to those with blood pressure, diabetes, and tuberculosis among others. Special focus will be given to maternal and child health. 

Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, ministers, and other senior officials participated in the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin Mobile medical units
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp