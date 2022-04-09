Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin flags off 133 mobile medical units for rural areas

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday flagged off 133 mobile medical units that will provide diagnosis and treatment services to the poor in remote villages at their doorstep.

The units are part of the 389 new such vehicles the government had announced in the 2021-2022 Demands for Grants for Health and Family Welfare Department at a cost of Rs 70 crore. Each of the mobile medical unit costs Rs 18 lakh.

The units will organise 40 camps a month in a zone. Medicines enough to last a month will also be given to those with blood pressure, diabetes, and tuberculosis among others. Special focus will be given to maternal and child health.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, ministers, and other senior officials participated in the event.