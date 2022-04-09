Two Assam natives arrested in Coimbatore for stealing from dead COVID-19 patient 

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Two Assam natives who were working as cleaners in the private hospital were arrested for allegedly stealing the ATM cards of a patient who died of COVID-19 last year and stole Rs 8.67 lakh from her bank accounts.

Police said Atul Chgogai (55), a native of Anipur and Raj Panging (31) of Lakhipathar in Assam stole ATM cards from her belongings soon after her death and withdrew money on various occasions. The incident came to light when the woman’s husband checked her account status.

M Krishnasamy (55) of KTS Nagar at Gobichettipalayam lodged a complaint with Peelamedu police on Thursday morning. He told in his complaint that his wife K Yasodha (52) was admitted with COVID symptoms at a private hospital on Avinashi road and she died without responding to the treatment on May 4, 2021.

During treatment, Yasodha kept two debit cards for the expenses.

Krishnasamy, recently approached the Union Bank of India and the City Union Bank branch at Gobichettipalayam to check her account status. He then came to know that Rs 4,82,710 was withdrawn from the Union Bank of India account by using the debit card between December 20, 2021, and March 24, 2022.

Similarly, Rs 3.85 lakhs was withdrawn from City union bank account by using the debit card in the same period.

Krishnasamy approached the hospital management, where he came to know that the cleanliness workers had allegedly stolen her debit cards. Based on Krishnasamy’s complaint, Peelamedu police registered a case under sections 379 and 420 of IPC.

Duo used PIN number written on debit card

The deceased used to keep her PIN numbers in writing along with the debit cards. The duo withdrawn the money using this, said police sources.