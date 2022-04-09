STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Virudhunagar rape case: Four juveniles get conditional bail

The four were granted bail on the condition that they visit the Virudhunagar police station once a week and sign in the register.

Published: 09th April 2022

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Four juveniles accused involved in the rape of the 22-year-old woman in Virudhunagar have been granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board here on Friday.

They were granted bail on the condition that they visit the Virudhunagar police station once a week and sign in the register. The medical examination of the four juveniles was performed on Thursday night.

Sources said, "On March 21, the Virudhunagar police arrested eight people, including two DMK functionaries and four schoolboys, for raping the victim by threatening to publish her nude video on social media. Following protests by the Opposition parties, the government transferred the case to the CBCID. The CBCID completed its preliminary inquiry with all the eight accused persons. The Special Court for SC/ST (POA) Act ordered 15 days of judicial custody for four other accused - Hariharan (22), S Junaith Ahamed (27), Praveen (21), and Madasamy (37). The sperm samples of all eight accused have been collected for analysis."

