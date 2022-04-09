STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman, lover murder two babies to hide affair arrested in Tenkasi

The accused were identified as M Muthumari (38) of Nochikulam village near Senthamaram and Sasikumar (49) of Vadanathampatti near Veerasikamani.

Published: 09th April 2022 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 11:03 AM

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

TENKASI: A 38-year-old-woman and her paramour were arrested by Senthamaram police were arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing her two infants in 2018 and 2019 respectively. The police and revenue officials exhumed the remains of one of the infants on Thursday.

According to sources, "A few years after her separation from her husband, Muthumari and Sasikumar developed an extramarital relationship and in 2018, Muthumari delivered a baby girl. Within a week of delivery, the couple threw the baby into a pond near her village to hide their affair from the neighbours. Based on a complaint received from the Village Administrative Officer, the police had registered a case and launched a search for the accused."

Meanwhile, based on a tip-off, the police arrested Muthumari and Sasikumar and during the inquiry, Muthumari revealed that she and her paramour had killed another baby of theirs in 2019 and buried it near her house.

Following this, the police exhumed the remains of the second infant in front of the Tahsildar Kadayanallur Aravindan, Inspector Vijayakumar, and other health officials, sources added. Further investigations are on.

