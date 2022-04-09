STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth restores 14th-century inscription at Perambalur village, raises awareness

Historian L Thiyagarajan discovered the inscription near Virathiyakulam years ago and documented it in his book 'Inscriptions and Copper plates of Perambalur District'.

Youth belonging to the village took the help of an NGO and recovered the inscription on Tuesday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: A 14th-century inscription, which had been forgotten and ignored by residents of Sitheli village in Perambalur district, was recently recovered and placed near a pond.

According to sources, historian L Thiyagarajan had discovered the inscription near Virathiyakulam years ago and documented it in his book 'Inscriptions and Copper plates of Perambalur District'. The inscription referred to the digging of a lake and taxation of lands irrigated by it. However, the inscription was left uncared for by villagers for years.

Youth belonging to the village, who read the book, took the help of NGO Puthiya Payanam and recovered the inscription on Tuesday. History enthusiasts, social activists, school students were present on the occasion.

Speaking to TNIE, history enthusiast Mahatma Selvapandiyan said, "The inscription belongs to Vijayanagara period (1377). The then ruling Muttarasa Udayar ordered the digging of a new lake and the inscription was erected based on his order. However, there is no lake here. The pond might have been referred to as a lake. There are a total of 12 inscriptions in this village, and six of them belong to the Chola period."

P Palanisamy, a resident of Sitheli said, "I heard about the inscription and also learnt that the name of my village was Sitragazhi during that period. The government should take care of such inscriptions and waterbodies in the district."

Another resident Malliga Maniyarasu said, "I have seen this inscription on the road, without any maintenance since my childhood. We will set up a shelter and maintain such inscriptions. It will be useful for the next generation."

