STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

49 lakh people in Tamil Nadu yet to get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Health and Family Welfare Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan said that with COVID-19 cases on the decline, people have thrown caution to the wind and don't feel the need to get vaccinated.

Published: 10th April 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2022 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus

Imag used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Reminding the public of the importance of vaccination against COVID-19, Health and Family Welfare Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan here on Saturday pointed out that as many as 49 lakh people above the age of 18 in the State are yet to take a single dose of the vaccine.

About 1.37 crore people have missed their second dose, he added, and urged them to take the jab.

Inspecting new equipment at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) here in the morning, Dr Radhakrishnan said that with COVID-19 cases on the decline, people have thrown caution to the wind and don't feel the need to get vaccinated. 

"We were able to handle the third wave (of the pandemic) so effectively because people were vaccinated. That's why deaths were also low then. I urge people to come forward and get vaccinated. People should continue to wear masks and maintain physical distance, especially in crowded and closed spaces," the health secretary said.

The focus now is on virus suppression, he added. Dr Radhakrishnan also visited a patient who recently underwent renal transplantation at the hospital.

Organs were harvested from a 55-year-old brain-dead man from Ariyalur and donated, including to the aforementioned patient. The health secretary extended gratitude to the family of the deceased for donating the organs.

The official said, "Focus is now on non-Covid care. We need to bring back services to pre-Covid levels. I hope more people come forward for organ donation. As per TRANSTAN (Transplant Authority of TN) records, over 6,000 patients await a kidney, 314 a liver, 40 a heart, 28 lungs, and two pancreas."

He had earlier inspected a new digital mammogram, digital fluoroscopy, and a new ICU ward at the hospital.MGMGH dean Dr K Vanitha, medical superintendent Dr E Arun Raj, resident medical officer Dr Chitra Thiruvalluvan, nephrology HoD Dr Balamurugan, and anaesthetist Dr Ilangovan, were among those present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr J Radhakrishnan Coronavirus COVID19 Tamil Nadu COVID COVID vaccine
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp