Hit by fuel price, food delivery agents want charges to go up

Jose K Joseph

Express News Service

Delivery personnel with app-based food aggregators, who already complain of long working hours and low remuneration, have to deal with an additional burden thrust on their shoulders this summer: spiralling fuel prices.

With the price of petrol touching a new high of Rs 111.30 in the city, such workers who mostly

use two-wheelers for food delivery worry that the continual rise in fuel rate would further reduce their income.

Sayed Mustafa, a food delivery personnel, said, “For every one-hour work slot, the company offers a 10-minute break. But most of us are not able to use it as we may lose the break while waiting for an order or searching for an address. We would mostly only avail of the one-hour lunch break. But even after working

for 10 to 12 hours, we are able to make only Rs 500 a day."

"The increasing fuel price would further decrease our income. Though the company is giving us some

money as petrol allowance, it is only a small amount. For instance, I got Rs 12 as petrol allowance last week. What would I do with that? Our situation may change only if the company increases the delivery charge. At present, they charge about Rs 4 for 1 km. They may have to charge at least `8 per km."

Suresh, another food delivery worker, said, “Apart from the fuel price, the temperature would increase further in the coming months. The rising fuel and temperature would worsen my plight. I am already storing water and snacks in my bike as I am diabetic. I don't know how long I would be able to continue this work.”

Delivery personnel also claimed that they weren’t benefiting from customers’ tips. "If a customer gives even Rs 15 as tip, it is a huge relief. But most customers won't give any. On a given day, a delivery worker may receive a maximum of Rs 20 in tips. But on Sundays he is likely to get up to Rs 50 in tips," said S Aravind, another food delivery worker.

When asked about the viability of electric bikes to address the financial woes from price hike, M Shakthivel, a food delivery personnel, said, “If the e-bikes face some technical problem, we have to take it to the showroom for repair. But in the case of other bikes, we can find a mechanic at any location. Therefore, e-bikes are currently not viable."